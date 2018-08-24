SPAL beat Parma for 2nd straight Serie A victory

Bologna (Italy), Aug 27 (IANS) SPAL forward Mirco Antenucci scored the winner to lead his side to a 1-0 win over Parma in a Serie A match here.

After kicking off its journey in the Italian football league with a 1-0 away win over Bologna, SPAL notched up its second consecutive win on Sunday to hold the third position in the Serie A table with six points, reports Efe news agency.

Both SPAL and Parma failed to open the scoring in the first half, but Antenucci netted the lone goal just four minutes into the second half.

Parma, which was held to a 2-2 draw with Udinese at home in the Serie A opener, fought to score the equalizer, but SPAL managed to secure the win and earn the three points for the game.

After the away defeat, Parma is provisionally in the ninth position with a single point.

Defending champion Juventus, which defeated Lazio 2-0 on Saturday, leads the table with six points, on goal difference ahead of second placed Napoli.

–IANS

ajb/ksk