Spanish coast guards rescue 79 migrants

Madrid, July 8 (IANS) Spanish coast guards have rescued a total of 79 migrants, including three women and at least four minors, from the Mediterranean Sea.

At least 55 people were located in a migrant vessel of the Spanish-administered Alboran island, while another 24 people were discovered just off the Spanish coast on Saturday, Efe news reported.

Of the 55, two were women and at least four were minors.

They were to be taken to the town of Motril to receive attention from the Red Cross, while 24 others were taken to Malaga.

