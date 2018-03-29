Spanish lifter Valentin wins women’s 75kg European title

Bucharest, March 31 (IANS) Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentin on Saturday earned her fourth European title as she dominated the women’s 75 kilogram final at the European Weightlifting Championships, prevailing over France’s Gaelle Nayo-Ketchanke and Finland’s Meri Ilmarinen.

The 33-year-old Valentin won three gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk and overall weight, and on Saturday clinched her fourth continental title following her successes in 2014, 2015 and 2017, reports Efe.

“I have the three gold medals, which was what I came for,” the Spanish weightlifting federation citied Valentin as saying, adding that she was “very happy” with her performance.

In her best successful attempt, Valentin, the reigning world champion in her weight class, snatched 115 kg and lifted 135 kg in clean and jerk, with an overall weight of 250 kg.

Nayo-Ketchanke’s total weight was 234 kg, surpassing the 223 kg that Ilmarinen succeeded in lifting.

Valentin, a bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, had confirmed to EFE ahead of the competition that she was experiencing the “best moment” of her career.

These three medals bring Spain’s tally in the competition to 13, including five golds.

Spain is currently in the second spot in the medals table behind Romania, the host, which earned a total of 20 medals, including seven golds.

