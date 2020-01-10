Spanish PM unveils new cabinet

Madrid, Jan 13 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled his new cabinet with 22 Ministers — 11 men and 11 women.

“This will be a legislature of social, territorial and intergenerational dialogue,” Sanchez told reporters on Sunday.

Sanchez said that his coalition government will be nourished by plural ideas but walk in a single direction, reports Xinhua news agency.

First Vice President Carmen Calvo, Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska and Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero will retain their previous posts.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya is new Foreign Minister, succeeding the recently-appointed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Juan Carlos Campo was given the Justice portfolio while Margarita Robles was named the Defence Minister.

Sunday’s development comes after Sanchez was sworn-in on January 8 as the new Prime Minister, a day after his proposed coalition with a left-wing party narrowly slipped through a vote in Parliament.

It is the second time in less than two years that the Spanish Socialist Party’s (PSOE) leader was sworn-in as premier.

He first became Prime Minister in June 2018 and led a minority government but was forced to call a snap election for April the following year when he failed to pass the State Budget.

The PSOE emerged the largest party in that vote but fell short of a majority.

–IANS

ksk/