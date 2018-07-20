Spanish Super Cup to be held in Morcocco

Barcelona, July 22 (IANS) The Spanish Supercup will be staged outside Spain for the first time this year as the country’s football federation has decided to hold the match in Tangier, Morocco.

“It has been a unanimous decision made by the committee to play the Supercup as a single game on August 12 on a neutral ground,” Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“The most likely venue will be Tangier (Morocco). We considered other options such as Valencia and Madrid but the financial aspect wasn’t there. The temperature in Tangier will be suitable as will the financial aspect,” Rubiales added.

La Liga and Copa del Rey champions FC Barcelona will lock horns with Copa del Rey runners-up Sevilla FC in the Spanish Super Cup on August 12 which is the curtain raiser for the Spanish domestic season.

Barca have laid their hands on the Super Cup a record 12 times while Sevilla have lifted the trophy just once in 2007 and finished as runners-up twice.

–IANS

