Speaker revokes suspension of 7 Cong MPs

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The suspension of all seven Congress MPs was revoked on Wednesday, by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The decision was taken following a meeting of the Speaker with members of the subcommittee that was formed to look into the issue. The subcommittee had been formed last week, a day after the MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour and disrespect to the Chair.

The suspension was to remain in place for the rest of the Budget Session which ends on April 3.

The Congress members who had been suspended included T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakosh, Gaurav Gogoi, Unnithan, Gurpreet Singh Aujala, Benny Behanan and Manikkam Tagore.

The suspension came about after the Congress party MPs snatched a copy of a Bill, tore the papers and tossed them at Rama Devi who was in the Chair at the time.

Parliament resumed proceedings on Wednesday after it was adjourned on March 6.

Ever since Parliament resumed the Budget session on March 2, the Congress MPs have been disrupting proceedings with slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence that shook several parts of northeast Delhi from February 23 to 25.

–IANS

