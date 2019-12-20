Special electoral camps set up in govt colonies in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, special electoral camps were set up in 28 government colonies on Saturday. Some more camps will be set up on Sunday.

State election officer Ranbir Singh told IANS: “These camps are being set up in government colonies on Saturday and Sunday so that the working people of the colonies can attend them. Special arrangements have been made in these camps to fill Form 6 and Form 8.”

“The camps have been set up in the government colonies of Kidwai Nagar, Commonwealth Games Village, New Moti Bagh, R.K. Puram, Kidwai Nagar West, HUDCO Place Extension, Kaka Nagar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Vinay Marg, Pandara Road, Ravindra Nagar, Bharti Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Chanakyapuri, Bapa Nagar, Shahjahan Road, Lodhi Estate and Safdarjung area so that youths eligible to vote can get the voter ID cards made,” Singh said.

Information related to voter registration, voting process, EVM and VVPAT will also be given in the camps.

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg