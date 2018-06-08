Special Olympics coaches’ training in Noida

Noida, June 14 (IANS) A Special Olympics coaches’ training will be held on Friday and Saturday at Amity university here.

A total of 80 participants from all over the country including those from the neighbouring nations namely, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka would be in attendance.

Simon Koh, Regional President & Managing Director, Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region and Rebecca Ralston Senior Manager Young Athletes, Special Olympics International, US, will lead the training.

