Special UP Assembly session on Tuesday

Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh state legislature will hold a special Assembly session on Tuesday to mark Constitution Day, focusing on the Preamble of the Constitution and the basic duties (Article 51A) enshrined in it.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

According to an official release, a series of events have been planned beginning with the special Assembly session up to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 to raise public awareness about the Preamble of the Constitution and the basic rights and duties it assigns to Indian citizens.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Department of Information to provide offices at the tehsil and district level with the Preamble of the Constitution.

A draft of the oath will also be prepared by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The oath will be administered on November 26 to all government employees, persons in institutions, offices, educational institutions, police stations, gram panchayats, district panchayats, area panchayats, blocks, tehsils, municipal corporations etc.

The Chief Minister has also ordered holding of quiz programmes and exhibitions focusing on the Preamble of the Constitution in schools and universities. He has also ordered production of short films on all the basic duties mentioned in Article 51A.

Citizens are being invited to send motivational messages in this regard on social media platforms and rewards will be given to those who send the best messages.

This is the second special Assembly session being held under the Adityanath government. The first such session was held for 36 hours on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The session was mired in controversy as the entire Opposition boycotted it.

–IANS

amita/arm