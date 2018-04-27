Specialised centre for filigree craftsman in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre for Filigree Craftsman in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

He also launched the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Skilling Project to impart formal certification and training to semi-skilled and unskilled workers engaged in the Jagdishpur — Haldia and Bokaro — Dhamra natural gas pipeline (JHBDPL) project being laid in the state.

GAIL is implementing the 2,655 km long JHBDPL project and has entered into a quadripartite pact with National Skill Development Corporation, Skill Development Institute-Bhubaneswar and Labor Net, Bengaluru for skill development activities and recognition of prior learning for generating employment in the various aspects of the pipeline project.

Under the Skill-cum-Common Facility Centre, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Gems and Jewellery Skill Council of India, in association with EduJobs Academy, are setting up the state of the art training facility for filigree artisans to transform the folk art form of gems and jewellery.

“The centre will provide training on marketing strategies, including e-commerce, to help artisans become self-sustainable. This will provide the artisans with an opportunity to upgrade their skills and open a window to connect with the global expo market,” said Pradhan.

He said an international standard filigree exhibition-cum-workshop would be organised for the betterment of the craftsmen.

The Minister also launched a Pipe Fitter-City Gas Distribution (CGD) course which will commence at the Skill Development Institute in Bhubaneswar.

The course provides employability in City Gas Distribution, Oil Refineries, Power Plants and other manufacturing industries with piping, vents and ducts for gas, liquid or air.

They will also be given placement or self-employment assistance at the end of the course. Initially, 30 students will be trained in the first batch, said an official.

–IANS

cd/qd/vm