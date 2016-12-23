Spectacular air show leaves people spellbound in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (IANS) The spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Cuttack to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik left the people spellbound on Friday.

The IAF demonstrated breathtaking air manouvres over the skyline on Kathajodi riverbed in Cuttack that thrilled thousands of people gathered there.

People enjoyed the display by the Sarang, Surya Kiran AT and Akash Ganga paratrooper teams.

“It was simply amazing. Intimidating but one that leaves you wonderstruck in a minute. I have not seen such spectacular air show in my life,” said Jitendra Biswal, a 28-year-old youth who works in the city.

Notably, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was an ace and daredevil pilot himself in the Royal Indian Air Force of the British India. He was born and brought up in Cuttack.

As many as 100 pilots, 10 IAF officials of Surya Kiran Aerobatics, Saranga Aerobatics and Akash Ganga Aerobatics teams participated in the show, sources said.

Odisha Governor S.C. Jamir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is the son of Biju Patnaik, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Vineet Saran and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

