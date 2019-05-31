Speeding car mows down 25 sheep in J&K

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) A speeding car has mowed down 25 sheep owned by a nomadic shepherd in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, police said on Friday.

The speeding car crushed the sheep late on Thursday night when the herd was moving on the Abdullah Bridge. “We have detained the driver of the car and a complaint has been registered,” police said.

To avoid damage due to traffic rush on the highways, the shepherds prefer to travel with their flock during the night hours.

–IANS

