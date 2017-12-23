Spell out policies, plans and programmes, Left parties ask Rajinikanth

Agartala, Dec 31 (IANS) Top Left leaders — CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D.Raja — on Sunday welcomed Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s announcement of joining politics and requested him to disclose his policies and programmes.

Yechury and Raja, along with three other Left leaders from West Bengal, arrived here on Sunday to address a mammoth public election rally, organized by Tripura’s ruling Left Front ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

After the rally, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Yechury said: “It is good that Rajinikanth joined politics. However, he should announce his policies, plans and programmes.”

“It would be healthier if more honest and good personalities join politics,” he told the media.

Communist Party of India’s national Secretary D.Raja echoed Yechury’s views.

“Rajinikanth is a citizen of the country. He can join politics. But he did not spell out his policies and programmes of his proposed party,” Raja told the media separately.

The CPI leader said that Tamil Nadu is now in political turmoil.

“Political crisis is going in the state. The AIADMK government in the state entirely failed to protect the rights of Tamil people.The incumbent government in Tamil Nadu is a dummy government of BJP government at the centre and has lost all its moral rights to continue in office.

“Role of Governors is a major issue in many states in the country including the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Several Governors’ roles are very controversial and undemocratic. Role of Governors must be discussed and reviewd in a new situation of the country,” Raja said.

Yechury said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants that there is no opposition party in the country.

“Despite conspiracies, ethnic division by the BJP and its allies, the Left Front would return to the power once again in Tripura and would form the government for eighth term, including sixth consecutive term,” he said before returning to New Delhi.

“Opposition alliance would be formed at the national level on the basis of policies and not to project or create any leader,” he added.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said he will float a new party that will pursue “spiritual politics” and vowed to contest the next state assembly election.

–IANS

sc/vd