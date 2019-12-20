SPG Director Arun Kumar’s deputation tenure extended

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Centre on Monday extended the deputation tenure of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha for over one year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in deputation tenure of Sinha for a period “from March 19, 2020 to July 30, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a Minister of Personnel order.

Sinha, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, was appointed as the Director of elite SPG in March 2016. The 55-year-old Sinha was appointed SPG Director with an initial tenure of two years from the date of joining the post.

Parliament in its last session passed the SPG Amendment Bill 2019, which reduces SPG cover only to the Prime Minister and his “immediate family residing with him at his official residence”, as well as any former Prime Minister and members of his immediate family “residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years, from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister” to be given SPG cover.

