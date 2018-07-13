SPG team goes to probe Midnapore canopy mishap

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday sent a Special Protection Group (SPG) team to West Bengal to probe the Midnapore canopy collapse when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally, leaving several injured, a Home Ministry official said.

The team is headed by a Secretary. The official said the SPG team would analyse and enquire about lapses, if any, under the provisions of the SPG Act.

The team would also find out whether the advance security liaison was followed when the Prime Minister was present at the rally organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The SPG is mandated to provide proximate security to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Ministers and members of their immediate families. It was formed in 1988.

The move to send a SPG team comes a day after the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government over the incident.

Altogether 90 persons sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital on Monday when a part of the canopy collapsed during Modi’s address at a rally Midnapore.

According to informed sources, the canopy structure had weakened due to incessant rains since morning. It collapsed as a section of the audience tried to climb the canopy to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

