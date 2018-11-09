Spice Girls add new dates to upcoming tour

London, Nov 11 (IANS) Iconic girl band Spice Girls have added four new dates to its highly anticipated reunion tour due to “phenomenal demand” from fans.

Tickets went on sale for the girls’ Spice World tour on Saturday morning, with the iconic girlband delighting fans by adding four new dates in Manchester and London.

They will now perform two extra nights at both Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and Wembley Stadium due to ‘phenomenal demand’, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Melanie Brown (Mel B) will come together as a four-piece, without Victoria Beckham as the Spice Girls hit the road next year in 2019.

The girls originally sent fans into overdrive by announcing their plans for a six-date stadium tour, concluding at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2019.

Two extra dates have been added in Manchester on May 29 and May 31 May, while the Spice Girls will now perform on June 13 and June 14 June in Wembley too.

Not wanting anyone to miss out, an excited Geri revealed on Instagram: “It’s selling fast. New dates added!”

