Spice Girls may judge Chinese talent show

London, Dec 25 (IANS) Popular band Spice Girls might reunite next year as judges of a Chinese talent show.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, whose eponymous fashion empire saw its annual losses double to 8.5 million pounds last week, has always refused to sing again.

But a source close to the chart-topping band revealed a compromise — she and the other four members will judge a Chinese reality show to “find the next global pop star”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The source said: “Victoria vowed she would never sing with the girls again, and she won’t. But now they have found a way round that. They will go to China in the spring and do the television show. In terms of money, they’re not doing it for pennies.”

“The plan is that lots of endorsements and other big-money deals will snowball from this. Simon Fuller sees a lot of potential profit in their merchandise, as well as their back catalogue. We are talking millions here.”

The band members — Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell — have enjoyed mixed financial fortunes.

As well as Beckham’s losses, Mel B has just emerged from an expensive divorce, while Geri Halliwell’s solo company, Wonderful Productions, has seen its profits collapse from 179,258 pounds in 2014 to just 4,568 pounds last year.

