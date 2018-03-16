SpiceJet aircraft hits runway lights in Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) A SpiceJet aircraft on late Friday hit the runway lights after landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here, leading to the runway being shut for nearly 40 minutes, an official said on Saturday.

“SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad after landing and taxiing damage three runway lights, due to which runway was closed from 10.47 p.m. to 11.28 p.m (on late Friday night),” a Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) official said in a statement.

There were, however, no reported injuries to the passengers or damages to the aircraft.

During the course of the runway’s closure, 10 flights were diverted from the airport — eight to Chennai, one each to Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

