SpiceJet aircraft overshoots runway at Shirdi airport

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) An aircraft of budget airline SpiceJet operating on the Delhi-Shirdi route, overshot the runway while landing at the Shirdi airport on Monday.

According to the airline, no harm was caused to either the passengers or the crew.

“On 29 April 2019, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated SG 946 from Delhi to Shirdi. While landing at Shirdi, the aircraft overshot the runway. Passengers and crew are safe and are being deplaned normally,” the airline said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/rtp/bg