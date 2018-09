New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Private airline SpiceJet on Thursday announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong starting from November 22.

The airline would deploy Boeing 737 MAX on the route, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The SpiceJet flight will depart from Delhi at 10.45 p.m. and will arrive in Hong Kong at 6.40 a.m. the following day. The return flight will depart at 7.40 a.m. and reach Delhi at 10.50 a.m.

–IANS

