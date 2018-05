New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday launched daily direct flight services between Delhi and Punjab’s Adampur.

According to the company, SpiceJet was awarded Adampur under the first round of the regional connectivity scheme UDAN and the city is the fifth destination for the airline under this scheme.

In addition to Adampur, SpiceJet also launched daily services between Leh and Delhi from Tuesday.

–IANS

