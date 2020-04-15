SpiceJet operates first cargo flight to China for medical supplies

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet has operated the first-ever B737 cargo freighter flight to China, which will carry Covid-19 related essential medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In addition to Shanghai, the airline is also operating freight services to Singapore and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, while, regular cargo flights are also being operated to Hong Kong, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Ho Chi Minh City and other places.

Till date, the airline has transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began.

“SpiceJet is also operating a freighter flight to Colombo carrying farm pr oduce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today,” the airline said in a statement. On April 10, the airline operated its first-ever cargo flight from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City carrying medical supplies while another cargo freighter brought in critical medical equipment to Bengaluru from Singapore.

The airline operated its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route on April 9 to bring critical medical equipment and devices to India.

