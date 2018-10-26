SpiceJet operates India’s first TaxiBot at IGIA

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday operated India’s first TaxiBot — a pilot-controlled semi-robotic towing tractor — at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

According to the airline, flight SG-8171, scheduled to fly on the Delhi-Goa route, was towed by the TaxiBot from the jet bridge to the runway before it departed from Terminal 2 at 12 noon.

The vehicle tows aircraft from jet bridge to close to the take-off point. Since the plane’s own engines are not used, it saves up to 85 per cent of fuel consumed during taxiing besides substantial reduction in noise levels.

