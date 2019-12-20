SpiceJet to be airline partner for Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) SpiceJet has joined hands with Sports Authority of India (SAI) as the airline partner for the third edition of 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled in Guwahati from January 10 to 22.

SpiceJet will run eight dedicated flights i.e., two pairs of return flights each between Delhi-Guwahati and Kolkata-Guwahati sectors on January 8, 14 and 15. These flights will operate on no-profit basis and SAI will bear the cost of fuel land taxes.

“Better experience for athletes is our goal. We aim to provide quality experience right from the sporting facilities to the basic amenities at Khelo India and this partnership with SpiceJet is a firm step in that direction. Such initiative has not been done in the past and it will create aspirational values for these budding talents. We are extremely happy that SpiceJet has come forward to provide smooth travel experience for sportsperson coming for the games,” said Sandip Pradhan, Director General SAI.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “Enhancing the regional connectivity, especially between North-East and other parts of India and provide world-class air facilities to the sector has always been the key focus for SpiceJet. With Khelo India games coming to Guwahati, it’s a huge opportunity for the State to showcase their potential and we wish every participant great games and a fantastic flying experience”

SpiceJet will ensure a hassle-free travel for the players, participants, officials and delegates during the event which is being hosted in Guwahati for the first time. These dedicated flights will also have facilities in terms of flexibility of baggage allowance (as players require more baggage allowance), cancellation or replacement of last-minute passenger and provision of meals during the travel under this tie-up.

