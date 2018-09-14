SpiceJet to commence Hyderabad-Bangkok flight service from October

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok from October 10, 2018.

According to the airline, Hyderabad will also be connected to Guwahati from October 10.

“SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangkok. Earlier passengers from the city had to take a connecting flight from Delhi while traveling to Bangkok,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

“SpiceJet celebrated the launch by announcing an introductory promotional fare of INR 10,001 (all inclusive) for Hyderabad-Bangkok, INR 8316 (all inclusive) for Bangkok-Hyderabad, INR 4286 (all inclusive) for Hyderabad-Guwahati and INR 4148 (all inclusive) for Guwahati-Hyderabad. The airline will deploy its Boeing aircraft on both the routes.”

–IANS

rv/vm