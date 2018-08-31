SpiceJet to operate eight new flights from October

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced the launch of eight new domestic flights effective from October 8.

“SpiceJet will connect Kanpur with Mumbai with a daily direct flight and will be the first and only airline operating on the route,” the airline said in a statement.

“SpiceJet is offering an exciting all-inclusive introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 4,099 for travel to Mumbai from Kanpur and Rs 4,198 for travel to Kanpur from Mumbai for a limited period.”

Similarly, the promotional fare on Coimbatore-Bengaluru can be availed from Rs 2,199 and on Bengaluru-Coimbatore sector the fares start from Rs 2,409, it said.

According to the company, the new flights will be operational daily, whereas the evening flight on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru route will fly on all days except Tuesday.

