SpiceJet to shift 22 flights to IGI’s T2 from Mar 25

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will shift 22 flights serving seven domestic sectors of Cochin, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat, and Gorakhpur from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from March 25.

The airline said all its remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from T1.

“To facilitate smooth, uninterrupted operations and easier identification for passengers, the airline has programmed all the new flights operating to and from T2 to have a four digit flight number starting with number ‘8’, for instance SG 8913,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

According to the low-cost public carrier, arrangements have been made for regular bus service between the terminals for passengers — for use by transit flyers as well as those who might come to the wrong terminal for their flight — in order to ensure smooth and seamless operations and minimal inconvenience to its customers.

“All communication mediums have been activated to keep the passengers travelling from T2 informed about the change of terminal,” it added.

While GoAir had shifted its entire operations to T2 from T1 last year, SpiceJet and IndiGo will partially shift their operations to T2.

–IANS

ppg/vd