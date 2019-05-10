SpiceJet’s Bengaluru-Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) An aircraft of budget airline SpiceJet operating on Bengaluru-Delhi route had to be diverted to Nagpur on Saturday due to a technical issue.

According to the airline, the aircraft made a normal landing at Nagpur airport.

“SG flight 8720 operating Bangalore-Delhi was diverted to Nagpur due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added the passengers were ferried to Delhi from Nagpur on another aircraft.

