SpiceJet’s Bengaluru-Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur
Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) An aircraft of budget airline SpiceJet operating on Bengaluru-Delhi route had to be diverted to Nagpur on Saturday due to a technical issue.
According to the airline, the aircraft made a normal landing at Nagpur airport.
“SG flight 8720 operating Bangalore-Delhi was diverted to Nagpur due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.
The airline added the passengers were ferried to Delhi from Nagpur on another aircraft.
–IANS
rv/prs