SpiceJet’s Delhi-Kanpur operations from July

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it will launch flight operations from Delhi to Kanpur under the air regional connectivity scheme UDAN from July 3.

“Tickets for the RCS seats on this flight will be available at Rs 2,313 (all in),” the company said in a statement.

“With the introduction of the daily direct flight services on the Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi route, passengers from Kanpur can now conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi.”

–IANS

