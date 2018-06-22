Spider-Man’s ‘Silk,’ a Korean-American Superhero, gets her own movie

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon.

Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 – created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos, reports variety.com.

She’s part of the basic Peter Parker storyline about a demonstration on the use of radioactive rays at a science exhibit gone wrong. A spider is exposed to large amounts of radiation and bites Parker – giving him the power to become Spider-Man.

Moon, a student in Parker’s class, is also bitten by the radioactive spider around the same time and gains the ability to move at incredible speed, shoot webs out of her fingertips, and possess an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense).

Tiffany Espensen played the character in last year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which Pascal produced with Marvel topper Kevin Feige.

Sony had no comment about the project, which is in the early stages of development.

–IANS

nv/vm