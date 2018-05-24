Spike in beneficiaries of Delhi scheme on private hospital surgeries

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The number of patients who availed Delhi government’s scheme of undergoing free surgeries in the city private hospitals has increased exponentially to 405 in February 2018 from a mere six in March 2017, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said here on Friday.

A total of 1,615 patients have benefitted under the scheme that was launched in March 2017, he told the media here.

Under the scheme, patients unable to undergo surgeries in government hospitals in Delhi, despite waiting for 30 days, can undergo these for free in select private hospitals. The cost of surgeries are borne by the Delhi government.

Of the total 1,615 cases, 18 were cardiac surgeries, 214 genitourinary surgeries and 205 pertaining to eyes.

In the same period, the number of patients who availed free medical tests in private hospitals or labs increased to 8,984 in February 2018 from 996 in March 2017, Jain said.

Under this scheme, patients can get tests done at private labs/hospitals for free if the same cannot be done at government hospitals for any reason.

A total of 46,364 patients got free tests done, including MRI and CT scans, from different city private hospitals/labs.

–IANS

