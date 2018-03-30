Spinning carousal kills man in France

Paris, April 1 (IANS) A man was killed and 12 others were injured after a spinning carousel crashed to the ground at a fair in France, the media reported.

The 40-year-old man was riding in one of several pods on the attraction in Neuville-sur-Saone, north of Lyon, reports the BBC.

Deputy Mayor Laurent Buffard blamed a technical fault for the accident which he described as tragic.

“The carousel fell suddenly and hit the ground hard,” he told French radio.

The victim died after he was thrown out on impact.

The fair was shut down.

–IANS

ksk