Spitting, dumping waste in B’luru’s public spaces punishable

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) City denizens spitting and dumping waste in public spaces will be fined up to Rs 2,000 as part of stricter vigilance amid COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Friday.

“Stricter vigilance during COVID-19 times. Spitting and dumping of garbage in public spaces are punishable by law. Be responsible for the safety of yourself and others,” tweeted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner Randeep Dev.

Penalty for either spitting or dumping waste is Rs 1,000 for the first instance and Rs 2,000 for the second time.

On Thursday evening, the civic body levied a penalty of Rs 2,000 against a chicken seller for dumping animal waste in public space.

“Penalty raised for unauthorized dumping of animal waste in public spaces. Marshals have fined Madduramma Chicken centre for allegedly throwing meat waste into the public space of ward number 157’s New Timber Layout,” Dev said.

