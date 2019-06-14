SPO commits suicide after killing wife

Jammu, June 18 (IANS) A special police officer (SPO) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle after killing his wife in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said.

Police said SPO Dheeraj Raj who was a member of a village defence committee first killed his wife Urmila Devi and then shot himself in Bashal-Shamthi village of Doda district.

“Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

The Police have seized the weapon used by the SPO and registered an FIR.

