SPO decamps with 8 weapons in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) A special police officer (SPO) posted on guard duty of an MLA on Friday decamped with eight service weapons of his colleagues in Srinagar.

Police said SPO Adil Bashir posted on guard duty of PDP MLA Aijaz Mir at his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar city decamped with the service weapons of his colleagues.

“The SPO has decamped with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol belonging to other guards posted at the MLA’s residence.”

A manhunt has been launched to trace the SPO who belongs to Shopian district, the police said.

–IANS

sq/nir