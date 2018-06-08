SPO shot, injured in J&K

Srinagar, June 13 (IANS) A Special Police Officer (SPO) was critically injured after militants shot him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Militants fired at SPO Rawees Ahmad outside his home in Kathohalan village in Shopian in the evening.

“He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition. The area has be en surrounded for searches,” a police officer said.

SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly packet to fight militancy in J&K. No service weapons are issued to the SPOs who are not even trained to handle firearms.

