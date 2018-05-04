Sporting and Benfica tie as Porto claim Portuguese league title

Lisbon, May 6 (IANS) Porto proclaimed themselves champions of the Portuguese Liga for the 28th time thanks to a 0-0 tie between Sporting and Benfica in the Lisbon football derby, even though there are games left to play in the Portuguese football championship.

With two games still to go and 82 points, Porto are already out of reach in the classification, since their two rivals for the trophy, Sporting and Benfica, are four points behind and have only one match left, reports Efe.

Porto, who play Feirense this Sunday, thus put an end to four consecutive years without a title and of being dominated by their eternal rival Benfica — a perfect beginning for Porto’s Portuguese coach, Sergio Conceicao, who is winding up his first season training the club.

With their 28 Liga trophies, Porto are catching up with Benfica, the team that has most frequently won the Liga championship, a total of 36 times.

Porto take home the prize in a season during which they took the lead fast and stayed ahead until the 28th day, when Benfica surged in front.

But Porto made a quick comeback, and on the 30th day in a match against their eternal rival, nailed the victory and the Liga leadership with a heroic goal by the Mexican Hector Herrera in the 90th minute.

With two victories on two days in a row, plus Saturday’s tie between Benfica and Sporting, Porto takes back the Portuguese Liga trophy, which it last won in 2013.

With two days left to go, they have racked up 26 victories, four ties and two defeats, have given up 17 goals and are unbeaten on their home turf.

