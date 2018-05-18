Sports academies to coach students in 85 Delhi school grounds

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Eighty-five Delhi government school playgrounds have been allotted for free to private sports academies, clubs and individuals, to hold free sports training sessions for the students of government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the scheme, academies or individuals can charge a fee from students of private schools.

“A total of 99 applicants have been allotted 85 school playgrounds in the first phase, based on the first preference opted by private academies/ clubs and individuals. The process of allotting schools on the basis of second/ third preference will take place in due course of time,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said that applicants included sports personalities like former cricketer Virender Sehwag, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and former cricketer Vijay Dahiya.

