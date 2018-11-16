Sports Flashes bags audio broadcast rights for India’s tour of Australia

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Sports Flashes, a multi-sports App, has bagged the audio rights for the upcoming India-Australia cricket series for the Indian audience, it was announced on Monday.

Sports Flashes will be using the services of well known commentators like Akash Chopra, Simon Katich, Damien Fleming, Reetinder Sodhi and many more, according to a statement.

The live audio feed would be broadcast across the Sports Flashes App & Web platform besides multiple other platforms including FM Radio, Mobile operator & Digital platforms.

Former cricketer Akash Chopra said: “I am happy to be associated with the Sports Flashes and creating a world class experience for cricket loving fans in my home country. I congratulate team Sports Flashes for the initiative.”

–IANS

gau/bg