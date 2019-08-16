Spotify Premium free trial extended to 3 months

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Beginning Thursday, users can join Spotify’s Premium tier for free for three months that would essentially let them stream music without advertisements, the Swedish music streaming app has announced.

According to the music streaming giant, the ‘first three months for free’ offer is always on and not for a limited time, and will roll out across Spotify Premium plans globally.

The Spotify Premium trial service, which was earlier available for 30 days, lets users skip any track, listen offline, hear high-quality music and use the app on their mobile device as a computer remote control.

“Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so we wanted to give users the first three months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer.

“We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free,” Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business, Spotify, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company announced it has hit 232 million monthly active users globally, which is a 29 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), along with 108 million premium subscribers which is a 31 per cent (YoY) growth.

The company, which entered India in February this year and announced two million users in India in April, did not reveal the users’ growth in the country.

–IANS

ksc/mag/