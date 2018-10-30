Spruce up your home with right festive decor

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) With the resplendent aura of earthen lamps, twinkling lights and the cackling of firecrackers all around us, we are ready to bring the festive vibes home. If you are anticipating playing host to swarming house parties that will last until the wee hours this Diwali, infuse hints of glamour into your abode.

Rajat Mathur, Business Head, Script at Godrej & Boyce and Arshi Mukri, Design expert at Pepperfry share few tips on how to welcome guests into a glorious house this festive season:

* A splash of colour: While loud colours make a traditional impact, pastel shades or ice-cream colours as they are also known, are trending festive tones this year. Choose your preferred palate in advance so that you can choose the right accessories to match. Break the pastels shades with strong hues like navy, olive, fuchsia, saffron or crimson to bring your space to life.

* The Diwali supper: Table setting is a must if you’re looking to make a lasting impression on your guests. Add a simple floral arrangement on the centre of your dining table and take a few moments to set the right cutlery. Floating candles into glass bowls filled with water make for a unique table centrepiece.

* Statement furniture: Get your living room into the right mood for endless hours of conversation and fun happy moments shared between your loved ones. Rearrange a few furniture pieces, add a few poufs, a coffee table and playful rug to add a little festive delight. Knitted throw pillows add a fun texturized element to your couches while aroma diffusers with a scent of sandalwood can add an aura of vibrant calm.

If you are investing in a new sofa set, go in for something that is multi-functional giving you the freedom of living, dynamic and can be easily placed in a variety of formats bringing a cosy touch to your living room ecosystem.

* Debonair decor: This festive season reminisce the golden era with vintage themed décor that will leave your guests enthralled. Start off by opting for carefully crafted antique gramophones and oversized model telephones influenced by ethnic art. Uplift this look further with Rajasthani Jharokas as well as silken upholstery woven together in fine threads of gold and voila.

* Spiffy luminance: Lights are a festive essential that enrich the fervour further. For a modish theme in the living room, pendant lighting is an ideal fitment whereas in the bedroom, one can add vibrant table lamps in perky hues to give the space a tinge of chic. If au natural is your style then illuminate the nooks and corners of your home with floral scented candles and add intricately carved metallic diyas.

