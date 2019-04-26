SRH aim to move up in points table against MI

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming for two crucial points and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Sunrisers are placed at the fourth spot with 12 points, just below Mumbai who have 14 points from 12 games.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, SRH had secured a comfortable 45-run win at home riding on the heroics of David Warner.

However, with Warner gone, the Kane Williamson-led side will have to reassess their strategy, especially in the batting department. Martin Guptil, in all likelihood, will come into the playing XI and Williamson will be hoping that he scores big just like Warner and gives them a solid start.

On the other hand, Mumbai lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs, and thus would be desperate for a win to confirm their berth in the playoffs. With their bowlers going for plenty against KKR, skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a better performance from his bowling unit which comprises of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

The pitch at the Wankhede, like always, has been batting friendly and betters will again have a good time in the middle.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Beuran Hendricks, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

