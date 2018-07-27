Sri Lanka bans Gunathilaka for 6 international matches

Colombo, July 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday slapped a six-match suspension with immediate effect on opener Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the code of conduct and contractual obligation.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Danushka Gunathilake from six international cricket matches for breaching the ‘Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligation’,” an SLC release said.

“Out of the total six matches, three matches have been handed over for the latest violation of the ‘Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligation’ he has entered to with Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Whilst another three matches are given from a suspended sentence of one year, which Gunathilaka was already serving since October 18, 2017, for breaching the ‘Player Contract,’ in an earlier occasion,” it added.

SLC also announced that the 27-year-old opener will not be paid for the second Test against South Africa, during the course of which he was in breach of the contract.

“Gunathilaka will also not be paid the match fee for the recently-concluded second Test match which Sri Lanka played against South Africa during the ongoing tour, along with any bonus and or other payments in connection thereto. The sanctions will come into force with immediate effect,” the release said.

