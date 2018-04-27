Sri Lanka Cricket polls postponed to May 31

Colombo, May 1 (IANS) The polls to elect the next set of office bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have been pushed to May 31, postponed on technical grounds from the original date of May 19.

Instead, the Special General Meeting of the SLC will now be held on May 19, according to a report by cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Ministry had informed the board that the procedure followed in appointing the election commission was invalid.

“The Sports Ministry had informed us that the composition of the committee to oversee the elections needs to be formed only after an SGM and we will go ahead as we have been advised,” said SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala, who will contest for the post of president for a second term.

Earlier, the election committee had been formed after a meeting of the SLC’s Executive Committee, whereas it had to be formed after a Special General Meeting.

