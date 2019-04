Colombo, April 22 (IANS) The death toll in the deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka has increased to 290, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said on Monday.

According to the figures provided to news agencies, 500 people were also wounded. The Sunday night toll was at 207, which was revised as more bodies were recovered and some more succumbed to their injuries, the Guardian reported.

–IANS

in/ksk