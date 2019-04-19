Sri Lanka imposes curfew again

Colombo, April 22 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government announced a new curfew from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, a day after a wave of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday killed 290 people and wounded over 500 across the island nation.

The announcement by the government came as a three-member committee was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to investigate the explosions at three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations in well-coordinated attacks.

The committee included Supreme Court judge Vijith Malalgoda, according to the Daily Mirror.

The President instructed the committee to investigate all matters related to the blasts, the background and other factors connected to the bloodbath and submit a report within two weeks.

