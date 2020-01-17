Sri Lanka lifts ban on drones

Colombo, Jan 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has lifted a ban imposed on drones within the island country, local media reports said.

The CAA in a statement said drones can now be operated in conformity of civil aviation regulations, Xinhua reported on Friday.

The CAA had suspended the operation of all pilotless aircraft including drones last May, soon after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April which killed over 250 people.

The CAA had said the ban had been imposed considering the volatile situation in the country after the blasts.

