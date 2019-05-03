Sri Lanka may resume mass from Sunday

Colombo, May 9 (IANS) Church mass might resume in Sri Lanka from next Sunday depending on the country’s security situation, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said on Thursday.

Ranjith said the priests of each parish are allowed to make a decision to reopen the church after looking into security concerns, the Daily Mirror reported.

In the aftermath of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings which killed over 250 people, Sri Lankan authorities had cancelled weekend mass in the capital because of fears of fresh bomb attacks.

The April 21 carnage was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

–IANS

