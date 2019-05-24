Sri Lanka President in Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term in office.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “Our southern neighbour arrives! President of #SriLanka @MaithripalaS lands in India to attend PM @narendramodi and Council of Ministers’ swearing-in ceremony #BIMSTEC.”

The government has invited leaders of Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states for the swearing-in ceremony.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have also confirmed their presence.

Nearly 8,000 guests will attend the swearing-in of Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day, making it the biggest-ever event held in the historic premises.

