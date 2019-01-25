Sri Lanka recruit Gunawardene as interim batting coach

Canberra, Jan 30 (IANS) Ahead of the second Test against Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday named ‘A’ team coach Avishka Gunawardene as the national team’s batting coach, until the return of Jon Lewis, who is on leave to attend to a family matter.

This is Gunawardene’s second stint with the national team after he served as the batting coach in 2017. The former Sri Lanka opener, who played 6 Tests and 61 ODIs, has been serving as the batting coach of the Islanders’ A side since May 2016.

Announcing his association with the national side, SLC said on Twitter: “SLC appointed ‘A’ team coach Avishka Gunawardene as the batting coach of the national team, until the return of Jon Lewis, who is on leave to attend a family matter. Gunawardene will fly to Australia tonight and will remain with the side, until the conclusion of the second Test.”

Sri Lanka’s problems compounded after the first Test, which they lost by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane. Injuries to their fast bowlers have forced them to call up uncapped Chamika Karunaratne while also contentiously relieving coach Chandika Hathurusingha from his duties as a selector-on-tour.

“The team on tour shall be made by a committee comprising of team manager and captain in consultation with the national selection committee,” SLC mentioned in a release.

“The majority decision of the manager, captain and members of the selection committee shall prevail on any selection made thereof,” it added.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Manuka Oval here from Friday.

